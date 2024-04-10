Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PULM opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.92. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

