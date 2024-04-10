PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

