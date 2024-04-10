Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in March

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY remained flat at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

