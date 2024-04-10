Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Trading Down 6.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Provident Financial Services traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.58. 215,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 651,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

PFS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

