ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 2,889,900.0% in March

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 2,889,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.15.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.