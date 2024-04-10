ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 2,889,900.0% in March

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 2,889,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

