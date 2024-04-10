ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 406,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,489,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $929.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ProPetro by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ProPetro by 174.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ProPetro by 28.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 13.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

