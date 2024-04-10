PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.83. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 191 shares.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.
