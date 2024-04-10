Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.65 and last traded at $156.26. Approximately 1,074,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,815,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

