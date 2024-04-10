Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,430,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USMC stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.