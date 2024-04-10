PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.
PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5 %
PSMT stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $84.93.
PriceSmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSMT
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PriceSmart
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.