PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5 %

PSMT stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $84.93.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 75.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 175.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

