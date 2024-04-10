PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 77334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.09.

The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.92.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

