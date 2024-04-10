Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Prada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Wednesday. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

