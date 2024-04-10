Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in March

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Prada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Wednesday. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Prada Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.