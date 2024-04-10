PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $161.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.53.

NYSE PPG traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. 585,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

