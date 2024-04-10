PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $167.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00139494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

