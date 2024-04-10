Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

