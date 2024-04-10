Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,935.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,935 ($24.49) and last traded at GBX 1,927 ($24.39), with a volume of 112649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,874 ($23.72).
PLUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.11) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.54) to GBX 1,883 ($23.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Plus500’s payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
