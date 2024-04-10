Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 60 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.09. 321,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.23 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

