Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 370 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,725. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

