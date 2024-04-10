Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 270 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 274,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. 792,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.