Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 2,452,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,323. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

