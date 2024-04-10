Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 130,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

