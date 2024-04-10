Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,446. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

