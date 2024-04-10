Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $898.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,564,000 after buying an additional 434,429 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,254,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

