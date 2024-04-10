Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.51

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $275.51 and last traded at $273.76, with a volume of 251901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

