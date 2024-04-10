PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 63,026 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $51.40.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Further Reading

