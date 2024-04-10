Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Down 6.5%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50. 55,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 893,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $791.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 666,145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 167,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.