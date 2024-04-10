Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,027. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

