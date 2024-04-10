Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.79. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.