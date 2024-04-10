PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter.

