Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

