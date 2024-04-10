Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR) Insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Purchases 30,000 Shares

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,600.00 ($44,105.96).
Niranjan (Niran) Peiris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 30,000 shares of Peter Warren Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,300.00 ($43,907.28).
Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.14.
Peter Warren Automotive Cuts Dividend
Peter Warren Automotive Company Profile
Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peter Warren Automotive
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Peter Warren Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peter Warren Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.