Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PERI. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Perion Network Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ PERI opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $608.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Perion Network by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

