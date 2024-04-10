Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,674 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Avista worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.20%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

