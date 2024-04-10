Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 87,678 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,678 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Rush Enterprises worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $53.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

