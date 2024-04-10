Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 59,739 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,739 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of PagerDuty worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PagerDuty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,967 shares of company stock worth $555,937. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

