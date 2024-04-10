Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 202,016 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 202,016 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 21,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

