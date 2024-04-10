Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 11,080 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.