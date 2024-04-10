Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of PHINIA worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 2,710.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,913,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

