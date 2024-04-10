Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,054 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Columbia Banking System news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

