Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Titan Machinery worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

