Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,738 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Palomar worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

