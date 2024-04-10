Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,388 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PENN Entertainment worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.