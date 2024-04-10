PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 260,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 592,961 shares.The stock last traded at $14.21 and had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

