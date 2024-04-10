Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.57

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 9203024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 5,098,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.