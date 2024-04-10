Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) versus Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF) Head-To-Head Review

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) and Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Cromwell Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peakstone Realty Trust -216.52% -38.73% -18.01% Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50 Cromwell Property Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peakstone Realty Trust and Cromwell Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Peakstone Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.28%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Cromwell Property Group.

Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Cromwell Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cromwell Property Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peakstone Realty Trust and Cromwell Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peakstone Realty Trust $254.28 million 2.27 -$550.58 million ($15.52) -1.02 Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A N/A $0.11 2.79

Cromwell Property Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cromwell Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cromwell Property Group beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

