Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Down 6.9%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 8,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 159,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $527.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,782,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $11,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

