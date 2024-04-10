Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Down 6.9%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 8,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 159,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.
Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $527.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKST. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $15,782,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $11,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
