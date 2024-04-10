PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

