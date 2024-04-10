PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,606,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DTE stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.