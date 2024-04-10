PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

