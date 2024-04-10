PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 2.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.59. 2,487,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,409,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 34,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PayPal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

